Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Clear Street Markets LLC

Clear Street Markets LLC cut its holdings in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 44.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,650 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Bangor Savings Bank grew its stake in Amgen by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 3,361 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Amgen by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,883 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 181 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 6,385 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,694 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $2.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $235.90. 534,180 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,809,933. Amgen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.30 and a twelve month high of $244.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $237.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.46.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.13. Amgen had a return on equity of 80.26% and a net margin of 34.48%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 40.28%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $212.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Sunday, September 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Amgen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Amgen in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $243.00 target price on Amgen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.39.

In other Amgen news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 9,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.54, for a total transaction of $2,074,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David W. Meline sold 8,737 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.36, for a total value of $2,047,603.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,162 shares of company stock valued at $4,214,030 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.