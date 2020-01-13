American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) Short Interest Update

American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 606,200 shares, a decline of 15.7% from the December 15th total of 718,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 134,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AMWD shares. ValuEngine cut shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of American Woodmark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.67.

Shares of AMWD stock traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $108.65. The stock had a trading volume of 2,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,659. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $104.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.92. American Woodmark has a 52-week low of $64.51 and a 52-week high of $109.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.13. American Woodmark had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The firm had revenue of $428.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Woodmark will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Robert J. Adams, Jr. sold 2,052 shares of American Woodmark stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $205,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $939,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMWD. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of American Woodmark by 2.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 449,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,166,000 after buying an additional 12,253 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in American Woodmark by 54.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after acquiring an additional 11,372 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in American Woodmark by 1.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 57,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,860,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in American Woodmark by 24.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 3,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in American Woodmark by 90.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

About American Woodmark

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodeling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers framed stock cabinets in approximately 420 various cabinet lines, which include 90 door designs in a range of painted and stained finishes on maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered fronts under the Duraform mark name.

