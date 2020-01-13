American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Sky Investment Group LLC

Sky Investment Group LLC reduced its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,667 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 373 shares during the period. American Express comprises about 2.1% of Sky Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $6,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the third quarter worth $27,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the third quarter worth $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the third quarter worth $35,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in American Express during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in American Express by 12.9% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 332,102 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 38,031 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXP traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $128.54. The stock had a trading volume of 3,285,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,752,850. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. American Express has a 52-week low of $96.37 and a 52-week high of $129.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $122.81 and its 200 day moving average is $121.52. The firm has a market cap of $104.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.05.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The payment services company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.01. American Express had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 29.68%. The firm had revenue of $10.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.47%.

AXP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $142.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $122.00 target price on shares of American Express and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Cfra reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.29.

In other American Express news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 8,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.44, for a total transaction of $980,424.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,348,375.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Denise Pickett sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.39, for a total transaction of $284,136.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,801.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,820 shares of company stock valued at $3,033,961 in the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

