American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its wholly-owned operating subsidiaries, is a full service underwriter of a broad line of annuity and insurance products, with a primary emphasis on the sale of fixed rate and index annuities. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AEL. ValuEngine upgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Equity Investment Life has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.50.

Shares of NYSE AEL traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $29.60. 14,854 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 513,679. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 2.03. American Equity Investment Life has a 1 year low of $20.16 and a 1 year high of $33.57.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $1.56. The business had revenue of $643.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.01 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that American Equity Investment Life will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other American Equity Investment Life news, Director Alonzo A. J. J. Strickland sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total value of $27,099.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 246,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,419,104. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Debra J. Richardson sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.77, for a total transaction of $535,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 128,242 shares in the company, valued at $3,817,764.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,900 shares of company stock worth $1,039,104 over the last three months. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 32.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 60,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 14,707 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 45.1% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 787,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,062,000 after acquiring an additional 244,964 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 12.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 17.7% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,043,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,248,000 after acquiring an additional 156,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 140,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

