American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.34-0.36 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.36. American Eagle Outfitters also updated its Q4 2019

Pre-Market guidance to 0.34-0.36 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered American Eagle Outfitters from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays assumed coverage on American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.64.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

Shares of NYSE AEO opened at $14.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.33. American Eagle Outfitters has a fifty-two week low of $13.66 and a fifty-two week high of $24.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.93.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 6.20%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.1375 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.16%.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

See Also: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.