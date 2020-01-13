American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Analysts expect American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.37 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for American Eagle Outfitters’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.43. American Eagle Outfitters posted earnings per share of $0.43 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 14%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will report full year earnings of $1.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.63. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover American Eagle Outfitters.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. American Eagle Outfitters’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. DA Davidson started coverage on American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.64.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 110.3% in the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 2,113,980 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $34,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,674 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 1,055.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,147,496 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $19,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,212 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 80.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,152,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $47,726,000 after purchasing an additional 960,273 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 111.7% during the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 1,455,775 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $23,613,000 after purchasing an additional 768,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 43.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,193,044 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $35,571,000 after purchasing an additional 667,387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEO traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 360,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,604,463. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.93. American Eagle Outfitters has a fifty-two week low of $13.66 and a fifty-two week high of $24.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a $0.1375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is 37.16%.

American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

