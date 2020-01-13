Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Amarin Corporation plc is a global pharmaceutical group which develops innovative pharmaceutical products across a range of therapeutic areas utilizing its proprietary advanced oral and transdermal drug delivery technologies. “

Get Amarin alerts:

AMRN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Aegis began coverage on Amarin in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Amarin from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Amarin in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Amarin in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Amarin in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amarin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.23.

Amarin stock traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,026,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,544,401. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.43. Amarin has a 1-year low of $13.76 and a 1-year high of $26.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.69 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.69.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Amarin had a negative return on equity of 26.67% and a negative net margin of 17.42%. The business had revenue of $112.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. Amarin’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amarin will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amarin news, CEO John F. Thero sold 274,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.91, for a total value of $5,738,833.14. Also, Director Lars Ekman sold 38,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $927,172.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 788,600 shares of company stock valued at $18,088,620. Corporate insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMRN. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Amarin by 1,402.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,414,943 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $163,166,000 after purchasing an additional 7,854,902 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Amarin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,928,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amarin by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,250,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Amarin by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,639,098 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,782,000 after acquiring an additional 367,369 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amarin by 154.3% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 381,155 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,778,000 after acquiring an additional 231,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.79% of the company’s stock.

Amarin Company Profile

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

Featured Article: How to invest using market indexes

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amarin (AMRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amarin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amarin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.