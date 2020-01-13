Alsea SAB de CV (OTCMKTS:ALSSF) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Alsea SAB de CV (OTCMKTS:ALSSF) was down 0.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.71 and last traded at $2.71, approximately 5,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 61% from the average daily volume of 3,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.73.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.33.

About Alsea SAB de CV (OTCMKTS:ALSSF)

Alsea, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates quick service, coffee shop, casual dining, and family dining restaurants. Its brand portfolio includes Domino's Pizza, Starbucks, Burger King, Chili's Grill & Bar, California Pizza Kitchen, P.F. Chang's, Italianni's, The Cheesecake Factory, Vips, La Finca, El Portón, Archies, Foster's Hollywood, LAVACA, and Cañas y Tapas.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Alsea SAB de CV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alsea SAB de CV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.