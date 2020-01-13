Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Holdings Trimmed by Chickasaw Capital Management LLC

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,682 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 203,440 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $219,900,000 after buying an additional 14,714 shares during the period. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 910 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,205,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,839,988,000 after buying an additional 612,804 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 163,609 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $176,847,000 after buying an additional 26,988 shares during the period. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,235,000. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on GOOG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Cleveland Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,370.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,486.44.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 54 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,276.45, for a total value of $68,928.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,262.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 2,085,172 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total value of $109,659,195.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 3,344,673 shares of company stock valued at $316,380,721 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG traded up $9.50 during trading on Monday, hitting $1,439.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,573,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,532,860. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,343.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,239.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,025.00 and a 12 month high of $1,440.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $986.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.57 by ($2.45). The firm had revenue of $40.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $13.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

