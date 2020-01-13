Allred Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Allred Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 22.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,375 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,650 shares during the quarter. Tyler Technologies comprises about 1.5% of Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $2,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TYL. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 233.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 25.0% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 40.2% in the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 366 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 53.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 15.6% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Tyler Technologies stock traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $309.00. 3,280 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,837. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.22 and a 52-week high of $320.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $294.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $262.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.91 and a beta of 0.89.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.01). Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 12.63%. The business had revenue of $275.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Tyler Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tyler Technologies news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total transaction of $2,900,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,366,353.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 17,750 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.96, for a total value of $5,022,540.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,296,573.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,750 shares of company stock valued at $19,364,240. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird cut Tyler Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $216.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $334.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $245.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tyler Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.11.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

Read More: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.