Allred Capital Management LLC Sells 3,905 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Allred Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 55.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,122 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,905 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,758,854 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,758,216,000 after acquiring an additional 352,497 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 36.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,788,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,217,400,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155,121 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 47.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,433,175 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $664,353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064,682 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 72.5% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,377,747 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $644,348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at about $368,346,000. Institutional investors own 55.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $125.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $135.00 target price on United Parcel Service and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.50.

NYSE:UPS traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $116.94. The company had a trading volume of 66,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,523,728. The firm has a market cap of $99.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $118.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.81. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.65 and a fifty-two week high of $125.31.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.35 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 154.80% and a net margin of 6.81%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO James J. Barber sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.43, for a total transaction of $174,645.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

