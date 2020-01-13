Allred Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Allred Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 417 shares during the quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 151.8% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Family Management Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 188.1% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter.

VUG stock traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $188.85. 17,722 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 929,686. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.50. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $138.23 and a 12-month high of $188.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.5077 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This is a boost from Vanguard Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

