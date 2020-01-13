Allred Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Allred Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,419 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 71.6% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.1% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 168,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,774,000 after buying an additional 9,645 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 10.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,766,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,155,000 after buying an additional 173,113 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 0.5% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 62,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,725,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 41.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,080,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,362,224,000 after acquiring an additional 8,824,567 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PM traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $88.00. 136,010 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,252,420. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.62 and a 200 day moving average of $81.09. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.83 and a twelve month high of $92.74.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 82.33% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th were paid a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 91.76%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.17.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

