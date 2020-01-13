Allred Capital Management LLC Has $1.47 Million Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Allred Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,987 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 37 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises about 0.8% of Allred Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 164.3% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 111 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 88.6% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 171.7% during the third quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 125 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 69.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on COST. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Costco Wholesale from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Edward Jones cut Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $300.00.

NASDAQ:COST traded up $0.81 on Monday, hitting $298.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,961,671. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $295.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $288.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.89. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $205.75 and a one year high of $307.34.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $37.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.40 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 2.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.50, for a total transaction of $304,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,462 shares in the company, valued at $12,239,755. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 14,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.52, for a total value of $4,221,734.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,860,318.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,471 shares of company stock worth $9,739,998 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

