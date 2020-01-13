All Sports (SOC) Trading 6.8% Lower Over Last Week

All Sports (CURRENCY:SOC) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 13th. All Sports has a total market capitalization of $4.83 million and $69,051.00 worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, All Sports has traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One All Sports coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges including $24.68, $51.55, $24.43 and $33.94.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get All Sports alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00037395 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000506 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $483.93 or 0.05940022 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00026535 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00035538 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002718 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.69 or 0.00118909 BTC.

All Sports Coin Profile

All Sports is a coin. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,499,865,882 coins. All Sports’ official message board is medium.com/@allsports . All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for All Sports is www.allsportschain.com

All Sports Coin Trading

All Sports can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $51.55, $24.43, $32.15, $50.98, $7.50, $20.33, $10.39, $33.94, $18.94, $24.68, $5.60 and $13.77. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as All Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade All Sports should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy All Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for All Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for All Sports and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.