ALIS Price Hits $0.0225 on Top Exchanges (ALIS)

ALIS (CURRENCY:ALIS) traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 13th. ALIS has a total market cap of $886,981.00 and approximately $42.00 worth of ALIS was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ALIS has traded 43.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ALIS token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0225 or 0.00000278 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, IDEX, YoBit and Cryptopia.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002608 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012364 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $164.15 or 0.02028525 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.03 or 0.00185782 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00026884 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00121473 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ALIS Token Profile

ALIS was first traded on August 19th, 2017. ALIS’s total supply is 75,200,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,393,848 tokens. The Reddit community for ALIS is /r/alis and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ALIS’s official Twitter account is @ALIS_media and its Facebook page is accessible here . ALIS’s official website is alismedia.jp

Buying and Selling ALIS

ALIS can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange, IDEX and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALIS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ALIS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ALIS using one of the exchanges listed above.

