Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by First United Bank Trust

First United Bank Trust lowered its position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,443 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 361 shares during the quarter. First United Bank Trust’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BABA. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 204.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,935,629 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,580,942,000 after acquiring an additional 22,110,348 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 9.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,533,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,307,578,000 after acquiring an additional 6,830,518 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 9.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,655,896 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,125,391,000 after acquiring an additional 5,932,300 shares during the last quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at $748,808,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 7,972.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,418,892 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $748,781,000 after acquiring an additional 4,364,152 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BABA shares. Goldman Sachs Group set a $236.00 target price on Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. ValuEngine cut Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Vertical Group assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.21.

Shares of NYSE BABA traded up $5.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $229.35. 7,211,604 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,795,202. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 52-week low of $146.54 and a 52-week high of $225.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $580.40 billion, a PE ratio of 63.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $206.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.52.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 34.02%. The business had revenue of $16.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.72 billion. Analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

