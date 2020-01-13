Algorand (ALGO) Price Down 5.6% This Week

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 13th. Algorand has a market capitalization of $116.72 million and $28.44 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Algorand coin can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00002793 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, BitMax and CoinEx. Over the last seven days, Algorand has traded down 5.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002609 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012362 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.04 or 0.02011435 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.04 or 0.00185587 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00026801 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.88 or 0.00121837 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Algorand Profile

Algorand’s total supply is 3,046,751,907 coins and its circulating supply is 515,480,064 coins. The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation . The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation . Algorand’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Algorand

Algorand can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, CoinEx and BitMax. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

