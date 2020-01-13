Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Shares Acquired by Chickasaw Capital Management LLC

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 13,869.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,550,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,539,495 shares during the period. Alerian MLP ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $13,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 22,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management raised its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 53,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank raised its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 33,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 38,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 37,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA AMLP traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.77. The stock had a trading volume of 15,975,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,585,748. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.28 and its 200 day moving average is $8.95. Alerian MLP ETF has a twelve month low of $7.65 and a twelve month high of $10.25.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP).

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.