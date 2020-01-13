Alcentra Capital Corp (NASDAQ:ABDC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Alcentra Capital Corp (NASDAQ:ABDC) will post $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Alcentra Capital’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the highest is $0.12. Alcentra Capital posted earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 59.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Alcentra Capital will report full year earnings of $0.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.67. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.76. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Alcentra Capital.

Get Alcentra Capital alerts:

Alcentra Capital (NASDAQ:ABDC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The asset manager reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.06). Alcentra Capital had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The company had revenue of $5.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ABDC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alcentra Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Alcentra Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th.

In other news, Director Edward Grebow bought 5,000 shares of Alcentra Capital stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.14 per share, for a total transaction of $45,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 41,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,641.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Suhail A. Shaikh bought 3,000 shares of Alcentra Capital stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.16 per share, for a total transaction of $27,480.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 14,300 shares of company stock worth $130,762. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alcentra Capital by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 17,196 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 4,985 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alcentra Capital by 316.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 56,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 42,954 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Alcentra Capital by 120.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 438,715 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,676,000 after acquiring an additional 240,027 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ABDC traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.25. The company had a trading volume of 40,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,338. Alcentra Capital has a one year low of $6.66 and a one year high of $9.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.81. The stock has a market cap of $118.20 million, a PE ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.55.

About Alcentra Capital

Alcentra Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in lower middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in healthcare, business services, defense, government services, telecom and technology, media, infrastructure maintenance and logistics, and oil and gas services sector.

Featured Story: Profit Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alcentra Capital (ABDC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alcentra Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcentra Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.