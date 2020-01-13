Aeternity (AE) Trading Up 4.2% Over Last 7 Days

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 12th. One Aeternity token can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00001706 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance, Tokenomy, BitMart and FCoin. Aeternity has a total market cap of $41.44 million and $6.23 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Aeternity has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000655 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000048 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Aeternity Token Profile

Aeternity (AE) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 29th, 2016. Aeternity’s total supply is 343,584,223 tokens and its circulating supply is 297,763,280 tokens. The official website for Aeternity is www.aeternity.com . The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Aeternity

Aeternity can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Zebpay, Crex24, ZB.COM, HitBTC, Gate.io, Radar Relay, OKEx, Binance, Koinex, Tokenomy, OOOBTC, Bithumb, LATOKEN, DragonEX, HADAX, OTCBTC, BitMart, Mercatox, CoinBene, FCoin, BigONE, IDAX, Kyber Network and Liqui. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeternity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeternity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aeternity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

