Aduro BioTech (NASDAQ:ADRO) Shares Gap Down to $1.19

Aduro BioTech Inc (NASDAQ:ADRO)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.08, but opened at $1.19. Aduro BioTech shares last traded at $1.18, with a volume of 26,988 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ADRO shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aduro BioTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Cowen downgraded shares of Aduro BioTech from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. William Blair lowered shares of Aduro BioTech from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Aduro BioTech from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

Get Aduro BioTech alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 7.26 and a current ratio of 7.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.81 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.23.

Aduro BioTech (NASDAQ:ADRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 million. Aduro BioTech had a negative return on equity of 78.64% and a negative net margin of 544.94%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aduro BioTech Inc will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Elsas Andrea Van sold 73,311 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.19, for a total transaction of $87,240.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 445,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,776.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 80,880 shares of company stock worth $96,020 over the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Aduro BioTech by 138.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 38,782 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Aduro BioTech by 234.9% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 33,901 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 23,778 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Aduro BioTech by 4.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,287,888 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 55,297 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Aduro BioTech by 60.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 199,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 75,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Aduro BioTech by 1.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 759,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 12,133 shares during the last quarter. 39.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aduro BioTech Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADRO)

Aduro BioTech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to harness the body's natural immune system for the treatment of patients with challenging diseases. The company is developing ADU-S100, which is in Phase I dose escalation and dose expansion clinical trial and Phase Ib dose escalation and dose expansion clinical trial in combination with spartalizumab to treat patients with advanced, metastatic treatment-refractory solid tumors; Phase I clinical trial in combination with ipilimumab for the treatment of relapsed and refractory melanoma; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial in combination with an approved anti-PD-1 antibody in patients with squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck.

Recommended Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Aduro BioTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aduro BioTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.