AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) is OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises approximately 2.5% of OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in AbbVie by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,523,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,837,192,000 after purchasing an additional 679,398 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,295,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,148,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100,309 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,783,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,208,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516,048 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1,715.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,593,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,664,000 after purchasing an additional 9,065,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,817,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,538,000 after acquiring an additional 48,571 shares during the last quarter. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on AbbVie from $81.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Cowen increased their price target on AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. ValuEngine upgraded AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $79.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. AbbVie has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.33.

Shares of ABBV traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $88.58. 3,383,145 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,156,041. The company has a market cap of $131.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.97. AbbVie Inc has a 12-month low of $62.66 and a 12-month high of $91.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.46.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 155.96% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $8.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous — dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.93%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 54.11%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

