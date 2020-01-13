AA (LON:AA) Receives Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of AA (LON:AA) in a report released on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AA. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of AA in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of AA from GBX 65 ($0.86) to GBX 50 ($0.66) and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of AA in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AA has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 50 ($0.66).

AA stock opened at GBX 58.50 ($0.77) on Thursday. AA has a 1-year low of GBX 40.50 ($0.53) and a 1-year high of GBX 99.64 ($1.31). The firm has a market capitalization of $360.65 million and a P/E ratio of 6.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 50.87 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 51.70.

AA plc provides roadside assistance, insurance, and driving services in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Roadside and Insurance. The company offers breakdowns cover for cars, motorcycles, caravans, vans, campervans, and towing; car, motorbike, van, and caravan insurance; and loans, savings, mortgage, travel currency card, insurance, and credit card products.

