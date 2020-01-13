$97.24 Million in Sales Expected for CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) will post sales of $97.24 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for CalAmp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $96.60 million to $97.60 million. CalAmp posted sales of $84.38 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that CalAmp will report full year sales of $376.14 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $375.50 million to $376.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $394.19 million, with estimates ranging from $388.81 million to $396.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CalAmp.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.15. CalAmp had a negative net margin of 3.36% and a positive return on equity of 6.90%. The firm had revenue of $96.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

CAMP has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CalAmp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. First Analysis downgraded shares of CalAmp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, December 20th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of CalAmp from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of CalAmp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of CalAmp from $24.00 to $17.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.86.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,991 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CalAmp during the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 8.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 15,530 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in CalAmp by 126.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,835 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 14,414 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc increased its holdings in CalAmp by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 29,700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,514 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

CalAmp stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.09. 28,743 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 664,746. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.56. The stock has a market cap of $329.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.90. CalAmp has a fifty-two week low of $8.99 and a fifty-two week high of $14.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Latin America, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers mobile resource management telematics devices for the Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

