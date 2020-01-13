75,700 Shares in Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) Acquired by Polianta Ltd

Polianta Ltd bought a new position in Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 75,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,000. Snap comprises approximately 0.8% of Polianta Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Snap during the third quarter valued at approximately $182,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Snap by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,121,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,520,000 after buying an additional 23,480 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management lifted its position in Snap by 16.8% during the third quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 21,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Snap by 41.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 842,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,044,000 after buying an additional 246,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Snap during the second quarter valued at approximately $560,000. 32.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Snap alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SNAP shares. Bernstein Bank assumed coverage on shares of Snap in a research report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Snap in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Snap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Snap from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Snap from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.74.

Shares of NYSE:SNAP traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.64. The company had a trading volume of 410,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,057,468. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 7.25 and a quick ratio of 7.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.19 and a beta of 1.11. Snap Inc has a one year low of $5.63 and a one year high of $18.36.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $446.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.00 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 63.75% and a negative return on equity of 44.16%. The business’s revenue was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Snap Inc will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Snap news, insider Jared Grusd sold 30,426 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total value of $460,345.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,246,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,987,562.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 8,097 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total transaction of $112,467.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,562,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,696,207.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,604,180 shares of company stock valued at $37,861,019.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

See Also: How does a security become overbought?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.