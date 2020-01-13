51,291 Shares in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Purchased by Appleton Partners Inc. MA

Appleton Partners Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 51,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,027,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LNC. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Lincoln National by 6.8% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Lincoln National by 4.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lincoln National by 42.4% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Lincoln National by 4.6% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Lincoln National by 0.3% in the third quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 95,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,784,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LNC. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lincoln National from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.75.

LNC traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $59.00. 40,849 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,391,530. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.48. The company has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.96. Lincoln National Co. has a twelve month low of $50.81 and a twelve month high of $67.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by ($2.66). The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 4.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This is a boost from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is presently 18.87%.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

