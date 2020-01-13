403,671 Shares in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) Bought by PM CAPITAL Ltd

PM CAPITAL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 403,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $22,735,000. Truist Financial comprises about 4.5% of PM CAPITAL Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. PM CAPITAL Ltd owned 0.05% of Truist Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TFC. BT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth $312,000. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth $1,181,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth $7,780,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth $1,914,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth $1,680,000. 71.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 8,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $471,042.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,059 shares in the company, valued at $662,039.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kelly S. King sold 201,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total transaction of $10,941,921.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 225,327 shares of company stock worth $12,227,882. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.85.

Shares of NYSE TFC traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $56.22. 6,009,156 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,939,382. The stock has a market cap of $42.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.95. Truist Financial Corporation has a 1-year low of $44.51 and a 1-year high of $56.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.04. Truist Financial had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

