385,156 Shares in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Acquired by Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC

Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 385,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,910,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RUSHA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Rush Enterprises by 1,798.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Rush Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Rush Enterprises by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Rush Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its stake in Rush Enterprises by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Steven L. Keller sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.98, for a total transaction of $791,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William M. Rusty Rush sold 23,657 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total transaction of $1,060,070.17. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,718 shares in the company, valued at $4,737,223.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RUSHA shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rush Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUSHA traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $44.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 890 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,512. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.34. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.73 and a twelve month high of $49.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.54 and a 200 day moving average of $40.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 14.98%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

