336,694 Shares in Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) Bought by JCIC Asset Management Inc.

JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 336,694 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,926,000. Tc Pipelines makes up approximately 6.9% of JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TRP. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Tc Pipelines during the second quarter worth $616,147,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Tc Pipelines by 39.0% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,008,282 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $362,932,000 after buying an additional 1,967,911 shares in the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. grew its holdings in Tc Pipelines by 201,685.1% during the third quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 1,311,603 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $89,976,000 after buying an additional 1,310,953 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in Tc Pipelines by 157.0% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,825,799 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $91,070,000 after buying an additional 1,115,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tc Pipelines by 33.3% during the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,896,854 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $143,588,000 after buying an additional 724,016 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TRP traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $52.26. 12,843 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,615,817. Tc Pipelines Lp has a 52-week low of $40.21 and a 52-week high of $53.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.96 and a 200-day moving average of $50.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.78.

Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Tc Pipelines had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 29.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter. Analysts expect that Tc Pipelines Lp will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This is a boost from Tc Pipelines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Tc Pipelines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.52%.

TRP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC set a $73.00 price objective on Tc Pipelines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price objective on Tc Pipelines and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Tc Pipelines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Scotiabank downgraded Tc Pipelines from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Tc Pipelines to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.75.

Tc Pipelines Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

