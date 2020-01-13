$2.46 Billion in Sales Expected for GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) will announce sales of $2.46 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for GameStop’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.64 billion and the lowest is $2.25 billion. GameStop reported sales of $3.06 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GameStop will report full-year sales of $6.73 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.52 billion to $6.91 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $6.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.37 billion to $6.46 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover GameStop.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. GameStop had a positive return on equity of 8.27% and a negative net margin of 9.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on GME. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of GameStop from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of GameStop from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Benchmark reissued a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of GameStop in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of GameStop from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.15.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GME. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GameStop by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,409,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,290,000 after purchasing an additional 219,884 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of GameStop by 905.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,127,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,045,000 after purchasing an additional 4,617,446 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of GameStop by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,238,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,399,000 after purchasing an additional 320,009 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of GameStop during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $16,116,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in GameStop by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,831,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,496 shares during the last quarter. 99.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GME stock remained flat at $$5.43 during trading on Friday. 3,613,982 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,903,524. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.15. The firm has a market cap of $357.96 million, a P/E ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.18. GameStop has a one year low of $3.15 and a one year high of $16.90.

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game and consumer electronics retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game hardware; video game software; pre-owned and value video games; video game accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, memory cards, and other add-ons for use with video game hardware and software; and digital products, such as downloadable content, network points cards, prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards, and digitally downloadable software, as well as collectible products.

