17,189 Shares in Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) Purchased by Tuttle Tactical Management

Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PNR. Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Pentair by 25.0% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Pentair by 35.6% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Pentair by 2.5% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Pentair by 41.9% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Pentair by 445.0% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Pentair alerts:

PNR stock opened at $45.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Pentair PLC has a 52-week low of $34.50 and a 52-week high of $46.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.23.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. Pentair had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The company had revenue of $713.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Pentair PLC will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. This is a boost from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.64%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PNR shares. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pentair in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group started coverage on Pentair in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Pentair in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley set a $43.00 target price on shares of Pentair and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Pentair in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pentair has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.50.

In related news, Director T Michael Glenn sold 6,116 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total value of $270,510.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,702 shares in the company, valued at $1,092,569.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,348 shares of company stock valued at $791,043. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.