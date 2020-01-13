110,000 Shares in JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) Bought by BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 110,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,875,000. JD.Com makes up approximately 1.0% of BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JD. Viking Global Investors LP raised its holdings in shares of JD.Com by 175.5% during the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 31,821,898 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $963,885,000 after acquiring an additional 20,269,351 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of JD.Com by 31.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,060,389 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $910,528,000 after acquiring an additional 7,267,968 shares in the last quarter. Natixis raised its holdings in shares of JD.Com by 11,953.7% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 7,003,537 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $212,138,000 after acquiring an additional 6,945,434 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of JD.Com by 325.2% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 4,867,049 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $137,300,000 after acquiring an additional 3,722,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JD.Com by 7.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,098,667 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,275,167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832,447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Vertical Group assumed coverage on JD.Com in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BidaskClub upgraded JD.Com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. 86 Research upgraded JD.Com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $35.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, October 11th. Barclays upgraded JD.Com from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on JD.Com in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. JD.Com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:JD traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $40.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,735,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,110,188. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,343.67 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.53. JD.Com Inc has a fifty-two week low of $21.50 and a fifty-two week high of $40.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.98.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 15th. The information services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.40 billion. JD.Com had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 0.72%. As a group, analysts anticipate that JD.Com Inc will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

