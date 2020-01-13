10,000 Shares in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) Bought by Clear Street Markets LLC

Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BND. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 244.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,781,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,882,000 after buying an additional 10,485,046 shares during the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 4,901,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,821,000 after buying an additional 1,272,425 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,835,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,657,000 after buying an additional 1,243,383 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,921,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,357,000 after buying an additional 814,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,119,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,486,000 after buying an additional 652,795 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BND traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $84.12. 37,281 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,529,486. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.93. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $79.14 and a 12-month high of $85.30.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.1873 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%.

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

