$0.97 EPS Expected for Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) to announce earnings of $0.97 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Applied Industrial Technologies’ earnings. Applied Industrial Technologies posted earnings per share of $0.99 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies will report full-year earnings of $4.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.36 to $4.37. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.69 to $4.76. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Applied Industrial Technologies.

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The firm had revenue of $856.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $850.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Sidoti lifted their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $60.00 price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Applied Industrial Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 13,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 23,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. 87.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Applied Industrial Technologies stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.72. 1,871 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,949. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 1 year low of $49.45 and a 1 year high of $68.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.34.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power and Flow Control.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Applied Industrial Technologies (AIT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.