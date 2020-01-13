$0.67 Earnings Per Share Expected for QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) This Quarter

Analysts expect QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) to post earnings of $0.67 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for QTS Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.68 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.66. QTS Realty Trust reported earnings per share of $0.69 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QTS Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $2.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.53 to $2.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $2.87. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow QTS Realty Trust.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $125.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.89 million. QTS Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.05% and a net margin of 8.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on QTS. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of QTS Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

In other QTS Realty Trust news, EVP William H. Schafer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total value of $267,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,745,240.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Philip P. Trahanas sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total value of $3,049,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $794,625.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 127,951 shares of company stock worth $6,526,399. 13.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in QTS Realty Trust by 262.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 11,811 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in QTS Realty Trust by 7.9% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 20,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in QTS Realty Trust by 1,063.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 345,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,737,000 after purchasing an additional 380,815 shares during the period. V3 Capital Management L.P. raised its position in QTS Realty Trust by 1.8% in the third quarter. V3 Capital Management L.P. now owns 955,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,107,000 after purchasing an additional 16,900 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in QTS Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,891,000.

Shares of QTS stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.97. 551,010 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 380,651. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.99. QTS Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $38.30 and a 52-week high of $55.13.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. QTS Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 67.69%.

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space throughout North America. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

