$0.55 EPS Expected for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) will announce earnings of $0.55 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.56 and the lowest is $0.53. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust also posted earnings of $0.55 per share in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will report full-year earnings of $2.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.45. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.32. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $130.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.95 million. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 50.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Compass Point assumed coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.50 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Bank of America assumed coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.06.

In related news, insider Doug Jones sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total transaction of $114,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP boosted its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 2.0% during the third quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 23,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 24.7% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1.1% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 61,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 34.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 12.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PMT traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.76. 347,325 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,204,800. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.32. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $19.19 and a 12 month high of $23.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 94.47%.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Correspondent Production segment engages in purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit mortgage loans directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities (MBS).

