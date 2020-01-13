$0.47 EPS Expected for Owens-Illinois Inc (NYSE:OI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Owens-Illinois Inc (NYSE:OI) will announce earnings per share of $0.47 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Owens-Illinois’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the lowest is $0.45. Owens-Illinois posted earnings of $0.61 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Owens-Illinois will report full year earnings of $2.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.19 to $2.23. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.21. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Owens-Illinois.

Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Owens-Illinois had a negative net margin of 6.58% and a positive return on equity of 42.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OI. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Owens-Illinois from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. KeyCorp restated a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Owens-Illinois in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Owens-Illinois from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Owens-Illinois from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Owens-Illinois in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Shares of Owens-Illinois stock traded up $0.18 on Monday, hitting $13.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,030,949. Owens-Illinois has a 52-week low of $8.26 and a 52-week high of $20.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Owens-Illinois’s payout ratio is 7.35%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Owens-Illinois by 11.0% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 100,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 10,007 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in Owens-Illinois by 192.4% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 49,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after buying an additional 32,434 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Owens-Illinois by 25.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 232,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after buying an additional 47,252 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its stake in Owens-Illinois by 43.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 50,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 15,300 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Owens-Illinois by 2,544.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,614,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,663,000 after buying an additional 5,402,405 shares during the period. 91.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Owens-Illinois Company Profile

Owens-Illinois, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. It produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. The company is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, teas, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

