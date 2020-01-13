$0.44 Earnings Per Share Expected for Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) will announce $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Solar Capital’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the highest is $0.45. Solar Capital also posted earnings per share of $0.44 in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Solar Capital will report full-year earnings of $1.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $1.76. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Solar Capital.

Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. Solar Capital had a net margin of 43.03% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The company had revenue of $39.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.33 million.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SLRC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Solar Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Solar Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Solar Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.63.

In other Solar Capital news, Director Steven Hochberg sold 15,000 shares of Solar Capital stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.57, for a total transaction of $308,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Guy Talarico bought 7,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.86 per share, for a total transaction of $149,149.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 930 shares in the company, valued at $19,399.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Solar Capital by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 461,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,533,000 after purchasing an additional 11,567 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in Solar Capital by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 323,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,644,000 after purchasing an additional 9,010 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Solar Capital by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 190,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,927,000 after purchasing an additional 6,185 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Solar Capital by 107.5% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 137,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 71,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Solar Capital by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 108,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 4,185 shares during the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SLRC traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.83. 87,445 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,068. Solar Capital has a 1 year low of $19.72 and a 1 year high of $21.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $873.51 million, a P/E ratio of 11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. Solar Capital’s payout ratio is presently 92.66%.

Solar Capital Company Profile

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

