$0.30 EPS Expected for Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) will report $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Chatham Lodging Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.30. Chatham Lodging Trust posted earnings per share of $0.39 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chatham Lodging Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.83 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Chatham Lodging Trust.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $90.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.05 million. Chatham Lodging Trust had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 2.62%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CLDT shares. ValuEngine upgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Chatham Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Chatham Lodging Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Chatham Lodging Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLDT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 1,116.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,196 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 8.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 708,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,362,000 after purchasing an additional 52,852 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 1.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,210,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,850,000 after purchasing an additional 22,333 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 52.2% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 91,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 31,500 shares during the period. 86.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CLDT traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.60. The company had a trading volume of 2,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,386. The company has a market capitalization of $823.92 million, a PE ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 1-year low of $16.29 and a 1-year high of $21.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.50%. Chatham Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.69%.

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns interests in 137 hotels totaling 18,783 rooms/suites, comprised of 42 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,283 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in two joint ventures that own 95 hotels with an aggregate of 12,500 rooms/suites.

