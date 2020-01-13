$0.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc (NYSE:DFIN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc (NYSE:DFIN) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.13 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Donnelley Financial Solutions’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the highest is $0.17. Donnelley Financial Solutions reported earnings of ($0.06) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 316.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Donnelley Financial Solutions will report full-year earnings of $1.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.11. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.43. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Donnelley Financial Solutions.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.34. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 3.35%. The company had revenue of $195.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.80 million.

DFIN has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. B. Riley initiated coverage on Donnelley Financial Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Jacobowitz purchased 284,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.93 per share, for a total transaction of $2,823,099.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel Leib purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.85 per share, for a total transaction of $197,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the third quarter worth about $260,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 3.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 29.9% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 45,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 10,399 shares during the last quarter. Mcclain Value Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 9.0% in the third quarter. Mcclain Value Management LLC now owns 183,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 15,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 2.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 45,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DFIN traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $10.05. 23,774 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237,656. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.46. The company has a market cap of $343.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.65, a PEG ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.80. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a 12 month low of $9.24 and a 12 month high of $17.09.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Company Profile

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The Company provides regulatory filing and deal solutions through its software-as-a-service, technology-enabled services, and print and distribution solutions to public and private companies, mutual funds, and other regulated investment firms to serve their regulatory and compliance needs.

