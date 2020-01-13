$0.11 EPS Expected for Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) will announce $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Pitney Bowes’ earnings. Pitney Bowes reported earnings per share of $0.38 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 71.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Pitney Bowes will report full year earnings of $0.66 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.65 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Pitney Bowes.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $790.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.46 million. Pitney Bowes had a return on equity of 167.93% and a net margin of 1.81%. Pitney Bowes’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PBI shares. National Securities started coverage on shares of Pitney Bowes in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Pitney Bowes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pitney Bowes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.25 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.63.

In related news, Director Linda S. Sanford acquired 16,305 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.62 per share, with a total value of $75,329.10. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 55,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,441.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Pitney Bowes by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,608,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,885,000 after purchasing an additional 5,311,931 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pitney Bowes during the 2nd quarter worth $3,630,000. Capital Management Corp VA boosted its position in Pitney Bowes by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 2,229,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,188,000 after purchasing an additional 830,085 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Pitney Bowes by 138.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,245,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,331,000 after purchasing an additional 722,948 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Pitney Bowes by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,395,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,972,000 after purchasing an additional 404,430 shares during the period. 75.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PBI traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.95. 1,579,025 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,162,628. Pitney Bowes has a 1 year low of $3.14 and a 1 year high of $8.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $662.89 million, a P/E ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.03.

Pitney Bowes

Pitney Bowes Inc offers customer information management, location intelligence, and customer engagement products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Commerce Services; Small & Medium Business Solutions; and Software Solutions. The Commerce Services segment provides cross-border e-commerce solutions, domestic retail and e-commerce shipping solutions, fulfillment, and delivery and return services; and mail sortation services that allow clients to qualify large volumes of first class mail, marketing mail, and bound and packet mail for postal work sharing discounts.

