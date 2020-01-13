$0.03 EPS Expected for Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) will report earnings of $0.03 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Yamana Gold’s earnings. Yamana Gold also reported earnings of $0.03 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Yamana Gold will report full year earnings of $0.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.15. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.23. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Yamana Gold.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 2.94%. The firm had revenue of $357.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AUY. Raymond James set a $4.50 target price on Yamana Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Yamana Gold in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $3.75 target price for the company. National Bank Financial set a $6.00 price target on Yamana Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yamana Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.41.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Yamana Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,017,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold during the third quarter valued at approximately $16,226,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 17.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,956,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659,787 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 67.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,090,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046,440 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 634.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,788,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544,948 shares during the period. 45.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yamana Gold stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.63. 194,451 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,600,325. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.69 and its 200-day moving average is $3.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.94. Yamana Gold has a fifty-two week low of $1.78 and a fifty-two week high of $4.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc engages in operating mines, development stage projects, and exploration and mineral properties primarily in Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. Its principal mining properties comprise the Chapada and Jacobina mines in Brazil; the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada; and the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina and the El Peñón and Minera Florida mines in Chile.

