Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Trading 10.5% Higher

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ZYNE)’s stock price traded up 10.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.73 and last traded at $5.62, 1,154,730 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 76% from the average session volume of 654,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.09.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.29.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.01.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.08. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 110.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,865,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $714,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $515,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $789,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is developing Zygel, a transdermal cannabidiol gel, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies; is in Phase II/III clinical trial to treat children and adolescent patients with fragile X syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with autism spectrum disorder.

