ZMINE Achieves Market Cap of $197,305.00 (ZMN)

ZMINE (CURRENCY:ZMN) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 11th. During the last seven days, ZMINE has traded down 14.6% against the U.S. dollar. One ZMINE token can now be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin, Trade Satoshi and BX Thailand. ZMINE has a market capitalization of $197,305.00 and $161.00 worth of ZMINE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00005774 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00035890 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.74 or 0.00330470 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012363 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002539 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012529 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 34.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00008798 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000024 BTC.

ZMINE Profile

ZMINE is a token. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2018. ZMINE’s total supply is 235,621,013 tokens and its circulating supply is 162,576,254 tokens. ZMINE’s official message board is medium.com/zmineofficial . ZMINE’s official Twitter account is @zmineofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZMINE’s official website is zmine.com

Buying and Selling ZMINE

ZMINE can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BX Thailand, Livecoin and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZMINE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZMINE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZMINE using one of the exchanges listed above.

