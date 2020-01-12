Zippie Trading 4.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ZIPT)

Zippie (CURRENCY:ZIPT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. One Zippie token can currently be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, YoBit, CoinBene and IDEX. In the last seven days, Zippie has traded down 4.6% against the dollar. Zippie has a market capitalization of $467,848.00 and approximately $313.00 worth of Zippie was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012390 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $154.08 or 0.01906796 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.08 or 0.00186572 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00027989 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.78 or 0.00120991 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Zippie

Zippie launched on March 29th, 2018. Zippie’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 271,196,892 tokens. Zippie’s official Twitter account is @zippiehq and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zippie is /r/Zippie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zippie is zippie.org

Buying and Selling Zippie

Zippie can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, CoinBene, IDEX and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zippie directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zippie should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zippie using one of the exchanges listed above.

