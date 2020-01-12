Zero (ZER) Achieves Market Cap of $533,112.00

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. Over the last week, Zero has traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. Zero has a market capitalization of $533,112.00 and $1,445.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zero coin can now be bought for $0.0683 or 0.00000838 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and Crex24.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.65 or 0.00438072 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00082046 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.88 or 0.00121405 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002415 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001480 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000311 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

About Zero

Zero (ZER) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 7,887,099 coins and its circulating supply is 7,801,825 coins. Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@zerocurrency . Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency . The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zero’s official website is zerocurrency.io

Buying and Selling Zero

Zero can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Crex24 and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

