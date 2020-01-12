ZEON Trading 45.8% Lower Over Last Week (ZEON)

ZEON (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded 83.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 11th. ZEON has a total market capitalization of $718,351.00 and approximately $21,792.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZEON token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and IDEX. In the last week, ZEON has traded 45.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012359 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $154.07 or 0.01903021 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00188242 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000586 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00027984 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.98 or 0.00123247 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ZEON Token Profile

ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,116,817,153 tokens. ZEON’s official message board is medium.com/zeon-network . The Reddit community for ZEON is /r/ZeonNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ZEON’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZEON is zeon.network

ZEON Token Trading

ZEON can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZEON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZEON using one of the exchanges listed above.

