Zacks: Randolph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RNDB) Receives Average Rating of “Strong Sell” from Brokerages

Shares of Randolph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RNDB) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 5.00 (Strong Sell) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong sell rating.

Zacks has also assigned Randolph Bancorp an industry rank of 155 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Randolph Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ:RNDB traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.50. 1,114 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,515. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.76 million, a PE ratio of 93.63 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.41. Randolph Bancorp has a 12-month low of $13.32 and a 12-month high of $18.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.05). Randolph Bancorp had a return on equity of 1.25% and a net margin of 5.16%. The company had revenue of $10.88 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Randolph Bancorp stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Randolph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RNDB) by 124.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,171 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.16% of Randolph Bancorp worth $141,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 34.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Randolph Bancorp Company Profile

Randolph Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Envision Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, and small to mid-size businesses in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and southern New Hampshire. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificate of deposits and IRAs.

