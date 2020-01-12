Zacks: Jaguar Health Inc (NASDAQ:JAGX) Given $4.00 Consensus Price Target by Brokerages

Shares of Jaguar Health Inc (NASDAQ:JAGX) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.67 (Buy) from the three brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company.
Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus price target of $4.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.28) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Jaguar Health an industry rank of 84 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on JAGX. ValuEngine raised shares of Jaguar Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jaguar Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target (down from $10.00) on shares of Jaguar Health in a research note on Monday, November 18th.
NASDAQ JAGX traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.76. 425,272 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 712,563. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.39. The firm has a market cap of $40.57 million, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.80. Jaguar Health has a 12-month low of $0.52 and a 12-month high of $36.39.
Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($1.69). Jaguar Health had a negative return on equity of 675.03% and a negative net margin of 771.25%. The company had revenue of $0.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 million. As a group, analysts expect that Jaguar Health will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Jaguar Health
Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage natural-products pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing gastrointestinal products for human prescription use and animals worldwide. The company, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary human gastrointestinal pharmaceuticals for the global marketplace from plants used traditionally in rainforest areas.
