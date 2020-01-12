Zacks: Jaguar Health Inc (NASDAQ:JAGX) Given $4.00 Consensus Price Target by Brokerages

Shares of Jaguar Health Inc (NASDAQ:JAGX) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.67 (Buy) from the three brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus price target of $4.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.28) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Jaguar Health an industry rank of 84 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Jaguar Health alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JAGX. ValuEngine raised shares of Jaguar Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jaguar Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target (down from $10.00) on shares of Jaguar Health in a research note on Monday, November 18th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Jaguar Health stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jaguar Health Inc (NASDAQ:JAGX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 25,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Jaguar Health as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 0.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ JAGX traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.76. 425,272 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 712,563. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.39. The firm has a market cap of $40.57 million, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.80. Jaguar Health has a 12-month low of $0.52 and a 12-month high of $36.39.

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($1.69). Jaguar Health had a negative return on equity of 675.03% and a negative net margin of 771.25%. The company had revenue of $0.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 million. As a group, analysts expect that Jaguar Health will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Jaguar Health

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage natural-products pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing gastrointestinal products for human prescription use and animals worldwide. The company, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary human gastrointestinal pharmaceuticals for the global marketplace from plants used traditionally in rainforest areas.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jaguar Health (JAGX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jaguar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jaguar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.